Homestead finishes campfire series

Join us outside at Homestead National Monument of America’s Education Center on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. for our 6th and final campfire program of the season. Ranger Amber will discuss the suffrage and homesteading themes in Frank L. Baum’s, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and how those themes remain prominent in retellings of the classic tale, including the 1939 Judy Garland film: The Wizard of Oz.

The speaker will be followed with music by Dr. Dan Holtz. Dr. Holtz uses his knowledge of history and the State of Nebraska to write original music; he also performs classic songs performed at the beginning of the Homestead Era. This campfire program will take place outside at Homestead National Monument of America’s Education Center. This event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required to ensure that social distancing protocols can be followed. To make reservations, please contact the park at 402-223-3514.

The event may be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. Folding chairs will be available to guests, but we welcome lawn chairs and blankets as well. Insect repellant and water are highly recommended. Mark Engler, Park Superintendent, stated that “It is interesting to learn about the life of Frank L. Baum and to see this classic American fairytale in a new light.”