Homestead Harmonizers to Perform at Homestead National Historical Park

Homestead National Historical Park will be hosting the Homestead Harmonizers as a part of our annual Homestead Days event. The Homestead Harmonizers will be featured at the Education Center’s outdoor stage on Saturday June 26, 2021 at 3 p.m. The Homestead Harmonizers is a chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. They are a group of men from southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas who enjoy singing barbershop harmony.

The Harmonizers age from 14 to 80 plus years old. The melodic tones and precision in their music has led them to many state and national honors, including singing the National Anthem at a Chicago Cubs baseball game.

“The Homestead Harmonizers are a talented local choir that represent the value of community, an important legacy of the Homestead Act,” stated Mark Engler, Superintendent.

This event series will be outside and follow CDC and other related guidelines. Each individual performance is dependent on weather conditions. This year’s festivities are limited to the stage series. This event is made possible by the generosity of The Friends of Homestead and The Hevelone Foundation. Admission to Homestead National Historical Park and all events are free.