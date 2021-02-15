Homestead hosting Black History Month program

Homestead National Historical Park is pleased to host Dr. Fay Yarbrough, historian at Rice University, for a program entitled “Uncertain Freedom: Choctaw Freedpeople in Indian Territory in the Aftermath of the Civil War.” Dr. Yarbrough’s program will explore the history of African-Americans held in bondage by the Choctaw Indians, a Native American tribe in Oklahoma. These Freedpeople gained their freedom following the Civil War. The program will take place on YouTubeLive and be shared on Facebook on Sunday, February 21, at 2:00 p.m. Our Facebook page can be located by visiting https://www.facebook.com/HomesteadNHP.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to host Dr. Yarbrough and her program “Uncertain Freedom” and hope our visitors enjoy learning more about the important history of African-Americans in Oklahoma, and the role that African-Americans had in America’s epic homesteading story,” said Superintendent Mark Engler.

While they homesteaded all across the Great Plains, Oklahoma had, by far, the largest community of Black homesteaders. Preliminary research in partnership with the Center for Great Plains Studies suggests that there were as many as 1,600 Black homesteads in Oklahoma, with more than 100,000 living descendants today. From 1865 to 1920, there were more than fifty towns and settlements, many of which still exist today.

Some of those towns were founded by Choctaw Freedpeople, as well as Freedpeople from other Native American tribes in Oklahoma. After the famous Oklahoma Land Rush opened up Oklahoma to homesteading settlement, African-American settlers along with Freedpeople from Native American tribes hoped to make these lands a home for Blacks looking to escape oppression elsewhere in the United States. Oklahoma was promoted as a place to realize the American dream and achieve self-government.

