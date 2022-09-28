Homestead hosting family history month event

Have you ever wondered about your family story? Do you know when and where your family first came to America? Are there homesteaders in your family tree? Homestead National Historical Park is pleased to host Dr. Bob King, archeologist with the Bureau of Land Management in Alaska, for a Family History Month program. Dr. King’s program will explore using homesteading records and other record sources you can find to do genealogical research in learning more about your own family history. The program will take place at the Homestead Education Center on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m.

“We are thrilled to host Dr. King here at Homestead for Family History Month, and hope our visitors enjoy his unparalleled experience and expertise in doing genealogy research with homesteading records, as well as learning more about the role he personally has played in the distribution of lands in Alaska with the Bureau of Land Management,” said Superintendent Betty Boyko.

October has been celebrated as “Family History Month” every year since being designated by Congress in 2001. We encourage visitors to come to the Homestead Heritage Center following the program to research their family history. Estimates show that as many as 93 million Americans are descended from homesteaders. Are you one of them? Come find out! Staff are available to assist visitors with this research. Not able to make it out to the park in person? You can also contact us at home_information@nps.gov or at (402)223-3514.

For more information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at (402)223-3514.

