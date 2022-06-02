Homestead hosting tapestry exhibit

Homestead National Historical Park is pleased to host an exhibit by the Handweavers Guild of Lincoln (HWGL) entitled Celebrating Our National Parks: A Woven Tribute. The exhibit will be on display in the Education Center from June 1 through July 31, 2022. Artwork in the show is inspired by National Park Service sites across the United States.

The Handweavers Guild of Lincoln is a diverse group of beginning to advanced weavers and artists who share an interest in the art of handweaving, spinning, and other fiber arts. The Guild has been keeping the traditional fiber arts of weaving and spinning alive in Lincoln, Nebraska for several generations, through hands-on classes, from beginning to advanced levels.

We are thrilled to have the opportunity to host Celebrating Our National Parks: A Woven Tribute, and hope our visitors enjoy the impressive handiwork, while appreciating the link to a skill which would have been invaluable for homesteaders. Guides written to promote homesteading suggested that each family should bring enough bedding that each person would have two to three blankets or quilts. Quilts are important historical artifacts, testifying to the culture and environment that created them. Stitched into these quilts is the rich heritage and history of families sewn into quilts one patch or stitch at a time, with the legacy of the art of quilting passed on from generation to generation.