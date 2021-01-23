Homestead may expand prescribed burns

Homestead National Historical Park has prepared a fire management plan and associated environmental assessment that will guide wildfire response and prescribed fire use at the park for the next decade.

This plan replaces the former Fire Management Plan that was last updated in 2009.

Mark Engler, Homestead’s superintendent, said the park has been regularly burning the tallgrass since the 1970s.

“It helps put nutrients back into the ground, and at the same time it helps remove unwanted plant growth from those invasive species as well as woody plants,” Engler explained. “We’ve seen that working for us within the near 100 acres of the Tallgrass Prairie and around the Freeman School when we’ve burned in the past.”

Homestead’s last prescribed fire was in the fall of 2019, when roughly 35 acres of prairie was burned by representatives from the National Park Service, firefighters from the Fairbury volunteer fire department and other federal firefighting agencies and departments. Proposed changes to the plan involve burning over 140 acres of land owned around the park, most notably the Bur Oak Forest.