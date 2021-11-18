Homestead National Historical Park closed Thanksgiving Day

Homestead National Historical Park’s Heritage and Education Centers will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, 2021. The trails and other outdoor areas are open from dawn to dusk every day, including Thanksgiving Day.

On Friday, Nov. 26 the Homestead Heritage and Education Centers will open at 8:30 a.m. You are encouraged to #OptOutdoors and come to Homestead to explore over three miles of trails while earning a Junior Ranger badge by completing the Junior Ranger Program or the Not So Junior Ranger Program. The Junior Ranger program is a National Park Service tradition that encourages aspiring Junior Rangers of all ages to dig deeper into the park by completing a free activity book.

Friday, November 26 also kicks off the annual Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures display. Enjoy decorations from many cultures at both the Heritage and Education Centers.

Homestead National Historical Park has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2022. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (HomesteadNHP) and Facebook (Homestead National Historical Park).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0