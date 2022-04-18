Homestead National Historical Park to host fiddle festival

Homestead National Historical Park hopes you will join us on May 28, 2022, to share your talent and compete in our annual Tallgrass Prairie Fiddling Festival. We look forward to hosting this yearly event that honors the musical traditions of the Homestead Era. There will be over $3,000 in prize money provided by the Coffin Foundation.

On Sunday, May 1, at 1 p.m., Deborah Greenblatt will be presenting a virtual Fiddle Contest Workshop, streaming from Homestead National Historical Park to help contestants prepare for the event. During the workshop, fiddlers will learn how to find fiddle contests, how to prepare for a contest, and how to choose appropriate tunes for each category. Fiddle contest rules will also be discussed. Greenblatt was the first woman to win the Nebraska State Fiddle Championship, as well as the first woman to win the Mid-America Fiddle Championship. She was inducted into the Mid-America Old-Time Fiddler’s Hall of Fame and is past President of the Nebraska American String Teachers Association. Please email Park Ranger Amber Kirkendall at amber_kirkendall@nps.gov to register for this virtual session. A link will be sent via email prior to the event.

Registration for the May 28 competition begins at 9 am and the competition begins at noon in the Junior Division, followed by the Senior Division, and ending with the Legends Division. There will be a free fiddle workshop at 10 a.m. The workshop is open to everyone, including competition participants. For information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at (402) 223-3514 or amber_kirkendall@nps.gov.

We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, May 28, 2022 for a wonderful day of fiddling at the Tallgrass Prairie Fiddle Festival outside the Education Center at Homestead National Historical Park. Remember, Homestead National Historical Park has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2022. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (HomesteadNHP) and Facebook (Homestead National Historical Park).

