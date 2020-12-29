Homestead performance series ending

Homestead National Monument of America’s virtual Winter Festival Performance Series concludes with a presentation by Nancy Gillis on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. Gillis’s program will cover the impact the Homestead Act had on the many tribes who inhabited the immense tract of land known as The Great Plains. Gillis will examine why and how these changes occurred on the Plains for the tribes by looking at changes in foods, clothing, housing, family structure, gender roles, land control, and strategic relationships. Our YouTube page can be located by visiting www.youtube.com/homesteadnationalmonumentofamerica.

Nancy Gillis is the former Executive Director of the John Neihardt State Historic Site. Of Cherokee and Choctaw heritage, Gillis moved to Winnebago, Nebraska in 1987 to work with the Winnebago people. She stays active in various civic organizations, currently or previously serving on the board of the Dr. Susan LaFlesche Picotte Hospital Board, State of Nebraska Historical Preservation Office, Nebraska Folklife Network, Atlas of Winnebago, and the Walthill Village Planning Commission.

“This program will explore the impact of the Homestead Act on the cultural traditions of those who lived on the land prior to its passing.” said Mark Engler, Superintendent at Homestead National Monument of America.

The Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures is possible due to the generous support of Humanities Nebraska and the Friends of Homestead.

