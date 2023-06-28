Join Park Guide Tanner Christy at Homestead National Historical Park on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at 7 p.m. for a campfire program entitled “Free Land for Free Men: The Legacy of the Homestead Act for Service Members and Veterans.” This program will delve into the important role that the Homestead Act played in providing free land to U.S. Service members who served in conflicts from the Civil War through the Vietnam War to the end of the Homesteading era.

This campfire program will be held at the fire pit behind the Education Center. Folding chairs will be available to guests, but we welcome lawn chairs and blankets as well. Insect repellant and water are highly recommended. As always, admission to the park and to all park events is free.

Remember, Homestead National Historical Park has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2023. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (HomesteadNHP) and Facebook (Homestead National Historical Park).