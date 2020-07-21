Homestead planning campfire program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Join us outside of the Education Center at Homestead National Monument of America on Saturday July 25, at 7 p.m., for our 4th campfire program of the season featuring Vikki Henry from the Wildlife Rescue Team, Inc. Created in 1979, Wildlife Rescue Team, Inc. is a non-profit, all volunteer-based organization dedicated to raising and rehabilitating orphaned and injured wildlife from the state of Nebraska with the goal of releasing them back into the wild. Henry will talk about the mission of the animal-saving non-profit and detail the region’s historic and current wildlife.

Frailin’ Hearts of Lincoln, Nebraska will follow Henry’s program. The four-person acoustic group performs a blend of contemporary folk, jazz-pop, and blues-rock with lovely vocals and harmonies. This campfire program will take place outside at Homestead National Monument of America’s Education Center. This event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required to ensure that social distancing protocols can be followed. To make reservations, please contact the park at 402-223-3514.