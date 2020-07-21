Homestead planning campfire program

Join us outside of the Education Center at Homestead National Monument of America on Saturday July 25, at 7 p.m., for our 4th campfire program of the season featuring Vikki Henry from the Wildlife Rescue Team, Inc. Created in 1979, Wildlife Rescue Team, Inc. is a non-profit, all volunteer-based organization dedicated to raising and rehabilitating orphaned and injured wildlife from the state of Nebraska with the goal of releasing them back into the wild. Henry will talk about the mission of the animal-saving non-profit and detail the region’s historic and current wildlife.
Frailin’ Hearts of Lincoln, Nebraska will follow Henry’s program. The four-person acoustic group performs a blend of contemporary folk, jazz-pop, and blues-rock with lovely vocals and harmonies. This campfire program will take place outside at Homestead National Monument of America’s Education Center. This event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required to ensure that social distancing protocols can be followed. To make reservations, please contact the park at 402-223-3514.
The event may be cancelled in the event of inclement weather. Folding chairs will be available to guests, but we welcome lawn chairs and blankets as well. Insect repellant and water are highly recommended. Mark Engler, Park Superintendent, stated that “The tallgrass prairie historically served as home to a great deal of Nebraska’s wildlife and Homestead National Monument of America’s restored tallgrass prairie is currently the home to many different animal species. We look forward to learning more about the region’s wildlife and how we can continue to protect this important resource.”
The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website https://www.nps.gov/home and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.
