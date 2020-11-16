Homestead planning celebration

Homestead National Monument of America invites guests to the Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures, being held Friday, November 27, 2020 through Sunday, January 3, 2021 at the Homestead Education Center, Homestead Heritage Center, and online. The Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures brings to life holiday celebrations and traditions from the different ethic or cultural groups that call the American Heartland home. This free holiday exhibit comes to life with glistering ornaments, unique holiday decorations and special holiday surprises. These displays reflect the spirit of hope, humor, traditions, and generosity that characterized winter celebrations in middle America.
In addition to the displays, there will be special virtual programs presented on November 29, December 6, and 13, 2020. These programs will be LIVE broadcasts on our Facebook Page starting at 2:00 pm. Our Facebook page can be located by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/HomesteadNM. The presentations include:
Sunday, November 29, Winter on the Homestead: Twyla Hansen
Twyla M. Hansen is an American poet. In 2013, Hansen was appointed Nebraska State Poet. Hansen was raised on the Nebraskan farm her grandparents purchased as immigrants from Denmark in the late 1880s. Hansen’s poetry reading will recount the Homesteaders experiences on the prairie.
Sunday, December 6, Holiday Cooking Lesson from Portugal: The Table Less Traveled
The Table Less Traveled will virtually bring us an authentic Portuguese cooking class live from Portugal. This cooking lesson will show attendees how to create a traditional Portuguese holiday pastry, while sharing the seasonal and historic cultural significance of the dish. Homesteaders immigrated from Portugal to the United States on the promise of the Homestead Act. These homesteaders brought their traditions, culture, and recipes with them. The details of the holiday pastry and ingredient list will be posted on our Facebook page and website two weeks before the event. You can find our website at: https://www.nps.gov/home/index.htm.
Sunday, December 13, The Traditions and Legacy of Jewish Homesteaders: Rebecca E. Bender
Learn about the more than 400 Russian and Romanian Jewish homesteaders who settled on about eighty-five farms in McIntosh County, North Dakota, beginning in 1905. Learn about the traditions and cultural practices of these homesteaders from an author who is descended from a family who participated in the movement.
The Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures is possible due to the generous support of Humanities Nebraska and the Friends of Homestead. The event will transport guests back in time to see the diverse winter traditions of those who lived on the plains during the Homestead Era. The promise of the Homestead Act brought a variety of cultural and ethnic traditions to the United States and transformed our nation.
