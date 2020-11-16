Homestead planning celebration

The Table Less Traveled will virtually bring us an authentic Portuguese cooking class live from Portugal. This cooking lesson will show attendees how to create a traditional Portuguese holiday pastry, while sharing the seasonal and historic cultural significance of the dish. Homesteaders immigrated from Portugal to the United States on the promise of the Homestead Act. These homesteaders brought their traditions, culture, and recipes with them. The details of the holiday pastry and ingredient list will be posted on our Facebook page and website two weeks before the event. You can find our website at: https://www.nps.gov/home/index.htm.

Sunday, December 13, The Traditions and Legacy of Jewish Homesteaders: Rebecca E. Bender

Learn about the more than 400 Russian and Romanian Jewish homesteaders who settled on about eighty-five farms in McIntosh County, North Dakota, beginning in 1905. Learn about the traditions and cultural practices of these homesteaders from an author who is descended from a family who participated in the movement.

The Winter Festival of Prairie Cultures is possible due to the generous support of Humanities Nebraska and the Friends of Homestead. The event will transport guests back in time to see the diverse winter traditions of those who lived on the plains during the Homestead Era. The promise of the Homestead Act brought a variety of cultural and ethnic traditions to the United States and transformed our nation.

