Homestead planning event

Homestead National Historical Park will be hosting Mariachi Zapata as a part of our annual Homestead Days event. The group will be featured at the Education Center’s outdoor stage on Saturday June 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Mariachi Zapata began as a student group, which started from a mariachi class offered through the Hispanic Ministries project Cuicacalli Centro de Arte. Classes were offered to learn and appreciate traditional mariachi music for interested teachers and especially at-risk youth in Omaha.

Teachers J. Ramon Hernandez and Jose Villarreal's first class had 21 students ranging in age from 6 to 50 years old. With much interest and progress from students and teachers, a "group" was born. The group’s original name was Mariachi Centro de Cuicacalli, then changed to Mariachi Villarreal and finally in 1990, to Mariachi Zapata.

“The promise of the Homestead Act attracted immigrants from all over North America and the world. Mariachi Zapata will showcase unique cultural traditions brought to the United States from Mexico,” stated Mark Engler, Superintendent.