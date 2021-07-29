Homestead planning history event

Summer Campfire programs will continue at Homestead National Historical Park on Saturday, July 31 at 7 p.m. Historian, Bill Hayes will present the story of the Lewis & Clark Expedition through the eyes of its youngest member, George Shannon. In full costume, he shares his experiences that he had on the journey to the Pacific Ocean and highlights some of the adventures (and misadventures) of the expedition party. At the end of the presentation, Hayes steps out of character to give the audience “the rest of the story” about Shannon. The program will be followed by a Ranger-led campfire singalong.