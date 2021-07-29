Homestead planning history event

Summer Campfire programs will continue at Homestead National Historical Park on Saturday, July 31 at 7 p.m. Historian, Bill Hayes will present the story of the Lewis & Clark Expedition through the eyes of its youngest member, George Shannon. In full costume, he shares his experiences that he had on the journey to the Pacific Ocean and highlights some of the adventures (and misadventures) of the expedition party. At the end of the presentation, Hayes steps out of character to give the audience “the rest of the story” about Shannon. The program will be followed by a Ranger-led campfire singalong.
This campfire program will be held at the campfire ring behind the Education Center. Folding chairs will be available to guests, but we welcome lawn chairs and blankets as well. Insect repellant and water are highly recommended.
“The Lewis and Clark expedition played a significant role in laying the groundwork for the Homestead Act. Their findings and maps were used by generations of explorers and settlers as they traveled west,” stated Mark Engler, Superintendent.
For more information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at (402)223-3514.