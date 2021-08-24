Homestead planning night sky event

Homestead National Historical Park will host an evening Night Sky Event, Friday, September 3, 2021, outside of the Heritage Center, starting at 8 p.m. Gary Fugman of Northeast Nebraska Astronomy Club (search NENAC stars) will discuss "Our Glorious Milky Way Galaxy." After the discussion/presentation free September star charts will be given to all and explained for use that night and future use at home. Then, weather permitting, visitors will be treated to observing stars, nebulae and star clusters of the Milky Way Galaxy with astronomical telescopes available at Homestead. The planets Saturn and Jupiter will also be able to be observed before midnight.

Look up on an this early September evening away from city lights and you see a glorious river of white running from south to north up the night sky. This river of white is the Milky Way Galaxy, our island home in the vast universe of galaxies. About 100,000 light years in diameter, our galaxy contains hundreds of billions of stars. These stars give off the light that makes the arms of the galaxy visible and are on life paths that take them from birth to death. All three stages of the lives of the stars, birth, life and death, contribute to the structure and light that defines our glorious Milky Way Galaxy.