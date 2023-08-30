Experience history, at Homestead National Historical Park’s Education Center on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 10 a.m.to 2 p.m. Historic chore demonstrations and crafts will be led by volunteers. Hands on crafts will include button toys, spinning, cornhusk dolls, and candle dipping. Blue Valley Antique Club members will disk and drill the Heritage Center’s demonstration field with old farm equipment. At 11 a.m. Bill Hayes will perform as the a member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, and at 1 p.m. Nolan Sump will perform as a historic governor from Kansas.

On Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Freeman School, join in that time honored tradition of the Annual Old Fashioned Spelling Bee. Stick around after the Bee for a free Ice Cream Social, complete with games and activities that schoolchildren would have played back in the homestead era.

Contestants will be grouped into five categories: under 7 years of age, 7-9, 10-12, 13-15, and 16+. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and goes until a category is ready to begin, with the under 7 age group starting off the event at 10 a.m. There is no entry fee required to participate in the Spelling Bee or the Ice Cream Social, and trophies will be awarded for the first and second place winner in each age category, courtesy of the Friends of Homestead National Historical Park. Even if you don’t want to compete, you’re welcome to join us for the fun!

Historically, Spelling Bees were not only a chance for good spellers to be recognized for their skills but were also social events for homesteaders, with the community coming together to enjoy the festivities. Words in the English language come from many different languages, just like homesteaders came from many different countries. This means that many words aren’t spelled phonetically and can be quite the challenge to spell. Out of this challenge came the Spelling Bee, a tremendously popular event in one-room schools across the country.