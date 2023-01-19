 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Homestead planning weekend film festival

  • 0

Homestead National Historical Park is celebrating the stories of Homesteaders through film. Films will be shown at the Education Center at 2 p.m. on weekend days in January.

Jan. 21-22 at 2 p.m. Colorado Experience: Hutchinson Homestead and Ranch

This Rocky Mountain PBS program explores the ranch that has been in the family for seven generations.

Jan. 28-29 at 2 p.m. Homesteading

This Prairie Public Program (a collaboration between North Dakota Council on Arts and Humanities Council and the Minnesota Arts and Cultural and Minnesota Heritage Fund) uses primary sources to paint a picture of the people who homesteaded North Dakota.

Admission to Homestead National Historical Park and all events is free. For information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at (402) 223-3514 or amber_kirkendall@nps.gov.

People are also reading…

Homestead National Historical Park has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2023. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (HomesteadNHP) and Facebook (Homestead National Historical Park).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket

Valuable winning lottery ticket could be in your coat pocket

Thinking of lining up at the mini-mart for a shot at a $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot? Maybe you should first dig into your coat pockets or your car’s glove box to make sure you don’t already have a winning ticket from an earlier drawing. As players buy tickets ahead of Friday night’s drawing, lottery officials throughout the country say that every year players miss out on millions in prizes. That's because some don’t realize they have won, while others decide cashing in isn’t worth the trouble of a small payoff. People nearly always show up for the biggest prizes, but million-dollar payoffs have been waiting for months to be claimed in Texas, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan and Washington state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News