Homestead planning weekend film festival

Homestead National Historical Park is celebrating the stories of Homesteaders through film. Films will be shown at the Education Center at 2 p.m. on weekend days in January.
Jan. 21-22 at 2 p.m. Colorado Experience: Hutchinson Homestead and Ranch
This Rocky Mountain PBS program explores the ranch that has been in the family for seven generations.
Jan. 28-29 at 2 p.m. Homesteading
This Prairie Public Program (a collaboration between North Dakota Council on Arts and Humanities Council and the Minnesota Arts and Cultural and Minnesota Heritage Fund) uses primary sources to paint a picture of the people who homesteaded North Dakota.
Admission to Homestead National Historical Park and all events is free. For information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at (402) 223-3514 or amber_kirkendall@nps.gov.
People are also reading…
Homestead National Historical Park has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2023. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (HomesteadNHP) and Facebook (Homestead National Historical Park).