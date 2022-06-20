Homestead plans activities for annual festival

Homestead Days 2022 is coming soon! We invite you to Homestead National Historical Park on Friday, June 24 through Sunday, June 26 to participate in this weekend full of free events.

This year’s stage presentations will feature music and dance from the various cultures impacted by the Homestead Act. Each of the three days will have a different lineup of performers:

Friday, June 24

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Traditional craft demonstrations of the Homesteading Era

10 a.m. ‘V’ the Cowgirl-interactive children performance

1 p.m. ‘V’ the Cowgirl-interactive children performance

Saturday, June 26

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Traditional craft demonstrations and antique farming demonstrations on the prairie

Noon Kansas City Irish Dancers, Irish Dance Company

1 p.m. Homestead Harmonizers, Acapella Men’s Chorus

2 p.m. CA Waller, Blues Music

3 p.m. Spirit of Grace, Gospel Choir-Descendants of Nicodemus,KS

Sunday, June 26

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Traditional craft demonstrations and antique farming demonstrations on the prairie

1 p.m. Omaha Pipes and Drums, Scottish Music

2 p.m. Many Moccasins Dance Troupe, Native American Dance

3 p.m. Edem Soul, Music of the Ga people of Ghana

4 p.m. Jarana Duet, Peruvian Music

This event series will be outside and follow CDC and other related guidelines. Each individual performance is dependent on weather conditions. This event is made possible by the generosity of The Friends of Homestead and The Hevelone Foundation. Admission to Homestead Historical Park and all events is free.

For more information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at (402)223-3514.

