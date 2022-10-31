Homestead seeking artist applications

Homestead National Historical Park is looking for practicing artists wanting to find inspiration from our rich cultural and natural resources in 2023.

To apply for the program, visit https://go.nps.gov/HomesteadAIR and follow the application requirements. The deadline for accepting applications is Dec. 15, 2022, via mail or email. For applications to be considered they must be postmarked or received via email on or before this date. Artists will be notified of selections by the first week of March. Artists can be fine art painters, sculptors, fine art photographers, performers, writers, video/filmmakers, composers, etc. These artists will channel their individual talent into one-of-a-kind pieces inspired by the homestead story and park environment.

Artists have been intimately tied to national parks since the 19th century, when painters such as Thomas Moran documented the majestic landscapes of the American West. These artists played a crucial role in stimulating the establishment, visitation, and appreciation of these national parks. Today, artists still find inspiration in national parks and continue to help us make meaningful connections to our Nation's special places.

You can also learn more about the park and available accessibility accommodations by visiting the park website, or you can contact us at home_information@nps.gov or at (402)223-3514.

