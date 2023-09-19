During monthly park visits, BLAST students engaged in a variety of STEM and nature-related activities with park staff and our partners at Educational Service Unit 5 (ESU 5). With an overall theme of air quality at Homestead, students went out on the prairie with air quality monitors and measured levels of ozone, carbon dioxide, particulate matter, and light at four different locations, exploring how these factors affect plants and animals in the local environment. They also took part in activities like building mini wind turbines, nature journaling, and playing bird migration games to explore different aspects of Homestead’s natural environment and discover the connections between themselves and nature.