Homestead National Historical Park invites you to join us on May 27, 2023, to share your talent and compete in our annual Tallgrass Prairie Fiddle Festival. We look forward to hosting this yearly event that honors the musical traditions of the Homestead Era. There will be over $3,000 in prize money provided by the Leigh F., Jane M., and Leigh M. Coffin Foundation. There are three main divisions of competition. The Junior Division is for people who have played the fiddle for less than five years. The Senior Division is for people who have played for five years or longer, and the Legends Division is for people who have previously won 1st in the Senior Division.

Registration for the May 27, competition begins at 9 a.m. and the competition begins at noon in the Junior Division, followed by the Senior Division, and ending with the Legends Division. There will be a free fiddle workshop, led by Terry Keefe, at 10 a.m. The workshop is open to everyone including competition participants. For information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at (402) 223-3514 or amber_kirkendall@nps.gov.

The 2023 Tallgrass Prairie Fiddle Festival will be led by three Lincoln, NE musicians. Chris Sayre has been a working musician for over 50 years. Sayre’s passion for both traditional and contemporary folk music is reflected in his numerous performances at coffeehouses, fairs, festivals. libraries, retirement homes, schools, and other venues across Nebraska and the region. Terry Keefe has been performing music professionally for over 45 years in a variety of genres and in numerous ensembles. Keefe has won awards in musical competitions, including the Midwest Fiddle Championship. Steve Hanson has been a professional musician in the Lincoln area for over 50 years. In that time, Hanson has won numerous contests and awards, and taught countless students to play and enjoy music.

We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, May 27, 2023, for a wonderful day of fiddling at the Tallgrass Prairie Fiddle Festival outside the Education Center at Homestead National Historical Park. Remember, Homestead National Historical Park has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2023. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (HomesteadNHP) and Facebook (Homestead National Historical Park).