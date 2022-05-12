Homestead to host BioBlitz and Bat House activities

Curious about the plants and animals of Homestead National Historical Park? Then be here on Saturday, May 21, 2022, for the 2022 Critter Count - Bioblitz!

The three ranger-led nature walks will start at Homestead’s Education Center.

• 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Bird Walk

• 10 a.m. to noon Plant Walk

• 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Insect Walk

The goal during the walks will be to look for and record the critters that are encountered. Data will be collected using the iNaturalist app, but you do not need a device to participate; no experience is needed, and everyone is welcome!

A special activity will follow the insect walk, thanks to the generosity of the National Park Trust and the Friends of Homestead. Joslyn Stamp, a Buddy Bison ambassador for the National Park Trust will lead a bat house building activity inside of the Education Center.

Remember, Homestead National Historical Park has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2022. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (HomesteadNHP) and Facebook (Homestead National Historical Park).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0