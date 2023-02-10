It wasn’t known that her family homesteaded. It wasn’t known that her family stepped out of enslavement to become landowners through the Homestead Act of 1862. Lusco will share research steps she has taken and continues to take to piece together her family history. Learn how these steps can apply to anyone researching their own family stories. Find out how Lusco took that knowledge and formed new insight and connections through genealogy. Celebrate how her contributions have shed light to the broader narrative of Black homesteading in America through the National Park Service’s (NPS’s) Black Homesteaders Project.