Join Erika Lusco, family historian, at Homestead National Historical Park’s Education Center on Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. for a free program about genealogical discovery.
It wasn’t known that her family homesteaded. It wasn’t known that her family stepped out of enslavement to become landowners through the Homestead Act of 1862. Lusco will share research steps she has taken and continues to take to piece together her family history. Learn how these steps can apply to anyone researching their own family stories. Find out how Lusco took that knowledge and formed new insight and connections through genealogy. Celebrate how her contributions have shed light to the broader narrative of Black homesteading in America through the National Park Service’s (NPS’s) Black Homesteaders Project.
Celebrate Black History Month by visiting Homestead National Historical Park! Not able to visit? Check out the growing list of homestead stories through the Black Homesteaders Project located on the park’s website: https://home.nps.gov/home/black-homesteading-in-america.htm
Visit the park website to learn more about southeast Nebraska’s only NPS site at www.nps.gov/home or you can contact us via email at home_information@nps.gov or by phone at (402)223-3514.
For more information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at (402)223-3514.