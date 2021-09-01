Homestead to host living history demonstrations

Homestead National Historical Park will host living history demonstrations on Saturday, September 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chore demonstrations will be led by Park Rangers and volunteers. Hands on crafts will include button toys and journaling on the back patio of the Heritage Center!

In addition to the living history activities, two special presentations are scheduled.

10 a.m. to noon: Historic Farming with Blue Valley Antique Club. Members will disk and drill the Heritage Center’s demonstration field with historic farm equipment.

2 p.m.: School Day 1872, a ranger-led talk will take place outside of the Freeman School and will explore what it was like to be a student at the Freeman School in 1872.

Superintendent Mark Engler remarked that “Living History demonstrations are a fun family activity. It allows our guests to experience historically relevant activities.”

For more information, contact Homestead National Park at: 402-223-3514. For more information on available accommodations please contact Accessibility Coordinator, Amber Kirkendall at (402)223-3514.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0