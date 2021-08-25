Hours changing at Homestead

Homestead National Historical Park will return to regular hours starting on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The park will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Freeman School will be opened by request as long as staffing permits. Parking areas and trails will continue to be open from dawn to dusk.
“Fall is a great time of year to visit Homestead National Historical Park.” stated Superintendent Mark Engler. “It is a perfect time to explore the tallgrass prairie, birdwatch on the prairie plaza, or enjoy a picnic before the snow settles in.”
Remember, Homestead National Historical Park has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2021. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (HomesteadNHP) and Facebook (Homestead National Historical Park).