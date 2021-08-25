Hours changing at Homestead

Homestead National Historical Park will return to regular hours starting on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The park will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Freeman School will be opened by request as long as staffing permits. Parking areas and trails will continue to be open from dawn to dusk.