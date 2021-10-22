Howling Homestead planned

Howling Homestead is back at Homestead National Historical Park. Join us for this fun, family friendly, and not actually scary event at the Homestead Heritage Center on Saturday, October 30th. This is a rotation-style event; the first group starts at 4 p.m. and the last group starts 5:30 p.m.

Entertainment at this event will include learning about snakes, owls, and other critters, listening to stories of the stars in the night sky, watching a “mad scientist” conduct crazy cool experiments, and taking a hike on the tallgrass prairie! There is no fee for this event and the first 100 children to arrive receive a free pumpkin to take home, courtesy of the Friends of Homestead.

Most of the activities are outdoors, so be sure to dress appropriately for the weather, and please leave your costumes at home. Remember, this event is appropriate for all ages.

In accordance with CDC guidance and recommendations on preventing the spread of COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing are mandatory for all events, indoors and outdoors. This event is made possible by the generosity of The Friends of Homestead.

