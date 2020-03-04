Huskers hope to upset No. 25 Michigan

The Nebraska men's basketball team hits the road for the first of two games on Thursday night, as the Huskers travel to No. 25 Michigan. Tipoff from Crisler Center in Ann Arbor is set for 5:31 p.m. (CT).
The matchup will be carried nationally on FS1 with Brandon Gaudin and Donny Marshall on the call. The game can also be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the Fox Sports app.
Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff.
Nebraska (7-22, 2-16 Big Ten) lost a heartbreaker against Northwestern on Sunday afternoon, falling 81-76 in overtime. Senior Haanif Cheatham had 20 points to pace four Huskers in double figures, while freshman Yvan Ouedraogo posted his second double-double in the last three games with 11 points and 19 rebounds.
Nebraska was doomed by going 8-of-30 from the foul line, and committing a season-high 21 turnovers which led to 20 Northwestern points. Despite those numbers, the Huskers still led 67-65 with less than a minute to go in regulation, but couldn't close out the win.
One bright spot over the last three week has been the growth and development of Ouedraogo. The 6-foot-9 freshman is averaging 8.8 points per game while shooting 51 percent from the field over the last five games.
He is also grabbing 10.4 rebounds per game in that stretch, including a career-high 19 rebounds against Northwestern on Sunday. That performance - the most rebounds by a Husker since 2007 - also shattered the school freshman record for rebounds in a game. He is now averaging a team-best 6.6 rebounds per game.
Michigan (18-11, 9-9 Big Ten) look to break a two-game losing streak following a 77-63 loss at Ohio State on Sunday. In that game, freshman Franz Wagner had 18 points and 11 boards, while Zavier Simpson had 12 points and seven assists.
The Wolverines, who are ranked 25th, are one of a conference-record eight teams ranked in this week's AP top-25. Thursday's game is also senior night for Michigan for a group that includes Simpson and starting center Jon Teske.