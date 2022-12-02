Huss earns NHA scholarship

In an effort to address the ongoing health care professional shortage, the Nebraska Hospital Association Research and Educational Foundation is assisting future industry leaders in their efforts to pursue a degree in health care or further their education through two scholarship programs — the Graduate Studies Tuition Aid Program and the Undergraduate Health Care Career Scholarship Program. The scholarship programs can also encourage Nebraskans to remain in the state as they establish their careers in health care.

Sara Huss, CNA at Jefferson Community Health & Life Gardenside, is one of the recipients of the Undergraduate Health Care Career Scholarship program. Sara is junior at Concordia College in Seward majoring in biology. She plans to graduate in December 2023 and go on to an accelerated nursing program.

Sara has been a CNA at Gardenside since June 2019.

Nebraska’s hospitals are proud to support these outstanding students who will keep our quality of care among the best in the nation.

Jefferson Community Health & Life operates a 17-bed, acute-care Critical Access Hospital in Fairbury, Neb., offering inpatient and outpatient services, including surgery, therapy, screenings, and emergency services. Jefferson Community Health & Life offers additional health and life services, including Fairbury Clinic (primary and family care), Burkley Fitness Center, Gardenside (long-term care), and Home Health services. In addition, Jefferson Community Health & Life supports numerous education programs and support groups.