Immunization clinic has new location

FAIRBURY – The Blue Valley Community Action Immunization Clinic held in Fairbury will have a new location as of the Sept. 22 clinic. The Immunization Clinic will now be held at the JCH&L North Building, 825 22nd St. Those utilizing the clinic are asked to use the west door on the south side of the building, which will be marked.

Blue Valley Community Action and Jefferson Community Heath & Life have partnered for immunization clinics in Fairbury for many years.

Clinics are available for both insured and uninsured. Private insurance plans are accepted through the private vaccine program. Those who have Medicaid, no insurance or are under-insured are vaccinated through the VFC (Vaccines for Children) state program. Those receiving vaccines are asked to bring vaccine cards to each appointment.

Clinics are held in Fairbury on the second Tuesday of the month from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and on the fourth Thursday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon. In December, the Fairbury immunization clinic is held on the second Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to noon. All clinics are by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 402-826-2141.

“We appreciate the long-standing partnership with Blue Valley Community Action Partnership which allows immunization clinics to be held in Fairbury,” said Erin Starr, chief nursing officer at Jefferson Community Health & Life. “Keeping children up to date on vaccinations is so important to the health of our community.”