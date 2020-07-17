Impaled NPPD employee in stable condition

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A 46-year-old Lincoln man seriously injured in a workplace accident Thursday afternoon near Firth now was in stable condition on Friday morning, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Chief Deputy Todd Duncan said Roger Kempf, an employee with the Nebraska Public Power District, had been clearing brush from beneath power lines at David Drive and South 82nd Street when it happened at about 2:45 p.m.

He said one of Kemp's co-workers was operating a Cat Track Loader with a front-mounted disk grinder when the disk grinder struck a piece of rebar from an electric fence post at least 2 feet long that was concealed in the brush.

Duncan said the disk grinder launched the steel post and it flew about 60 yards, striking Kempf in the lower back at a high velocity.

He was taken by StarCare to a hospital in Lincoln where he underwent surgery to have the rebar removed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0