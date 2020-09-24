Influenza vaccination clinics scheduled at JCH&L

· Bring a completed Health History form (available on our website at JCHealthandLife.org) if you have not had an appointment since we started our new Electronic Health Record on Aug. 17

The CDC recommends annual influenza vaccination for everyone 6 months of age or older. The CDC recommends that vaccination be during October, if possible. Earlier vaccination could mean suboptimal immunity by the end of influenza season. Once the vaccine is administered, it takes about 2 weeks for peak immunity to develop. The flu season typically starts in about November, so October is optimal timing for most flu seasons.

The influenza virus can cause mild to severe symptoms, and can lead to death, especially among those who have additional risk factors: age (65 and older or 2 and younger), immune compromised, chronic health conditions or pregnancy.

Please note some information specific to children.

*Children 8 and under will need two doses of the influenza vaccination one month apart if they have not had the influenza vaccine before.