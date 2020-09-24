Influenza vaccination clinics scheduled at JCH&L

Influenza vaccinations will be available at Jefferson Community Health & Life in October. This year, vaccinations will be available at clinics scheduled for the health center conference rooms, as well as at both the Fairbury and Plymouth clinics. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, appointments will be required at all locations.
Call today to make your appointment for:
· Thursday, Oct. 15, or Friday, Oct. 16, at the health center. Appointments will be available from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. For appointment time at either of these flu shot clinic days, please call 402-729-6889. When arriving, please use the main entrance (accessed from H Street parking.)
· JCH&L Plymouth Clinic, Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning Oct. 20. To make an appointment, call 402-729-6888.
· JCH&L Fairbury Clinic, appointments may be made for regular clinic hours beginning Oct. 19. (Flu shots may also be given during previously scheduled appointments, if desired.) To make an appointment, call 402-729-3361 (option 1.)
When coming for influenza vaccination appointments this year, please:
· Wear clothing which allows easy access to your arm
· Bring your health insurance card and photo ID. Most health insurances cover the influenza vaccine. There will be a fee payable that day if it will be private pay.
· Bring a completed Health History form (available on our website at JCHealthandLife.org) if you have not had an appointment since we started our new Electronic Health Record on Aug. 17
The CDC recommends annual influenza vaccination for everyone 6 months of age or older. The CDC recommends that vaccination be during October, if possible. Earlier vaccination could mean suboptimal immunity by the end of influenza season. Once the vaccine is administered, it takes about 2 weeks for peak immunity to develop. The flu season typically starts in about November, so October is optimal timing for most flu seasons.
The influenza virus can cause mild to severe symptoms, and can lead to death, especially among those who have additional risk factors: age (65 and older or 2 and younger), immune compromised, chronic health conditions or pregnancy.
Please note some information specific to children.
*Children 8 and under will need two doses of the influenza vaccination one month apart if they have not had the influenza vaccine before.
*Children 18 and under who are covered by Medicaid can’t get their flu vaccines at these special influenza clinics or at the Fairbury or Plymouth Clinic. They must use a clinic which participates in the Vaccines for Children program. The Blue Valley Community Action Immunization Clinic which holds clinics twice a month at JCH&L offers Vaccines for Children immunizations. For an appointment call 402-826-2141, extension 3.
If you have questions about influenza vaccinations or the JCH&L influenza clinics, please call 402-729-3361, and select option 2 for patient services.
