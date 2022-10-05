Influenza vaccinations available at JCH&L

Influenza vaccinations will be available at special clinics Oct. 7 and 12 at Jefferson Community Health & Life Fairbury Clinic.

The CDC recommends influenza vaccinations for everyone 6 months and older. Influenza vaccinations are especially important during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. October is the optimal time to receive your vaccination.

Special influenza vaccination clinics will be offered at JCH&L Fairbury Clinic on Friday, Oct. 7, and Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 402-587-5188. Please be prepared to leave your name, a phone number where you can be reached, and which day you would like to have an influenza vaccine appointment. COVID booster appointments may be made on the same line.

When you arrive for your appointment, please use JCH&L’s new main entrance, accessible from H Street. Influenza vaccines will be given in the Clinic Conference room.

Influenza vaccines will also be available at JCH&L Fairbury Clinic at regular clinic appointments or at a vaccine appointment beginning Oct. 10. Call 402-729-3361, option 1, for an appointment.

If you have questions or need more information, please call JCH&L’s COVID and influenza line at 402-587-5188.