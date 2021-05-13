 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln
0 comments

Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

An inmate is missing at Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, the prison said.

Armando Lerma did not return to the facility after his work assignment Wednesday night, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Lerma was sentenced to three years for drug-related charges out of Gage County (marijuana and methamphetamine) as well as operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He began his sentence on May 20 of last year and had a tentative release date of Nov. 17, 2021.

Lerma is a 40-year-old white man, 5-foot-11, 225 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

Armando Lerma

Armando Lerma
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News