Inmate who died in custody faced charges of sexually assaulting children

A Wymore man has been identified as the inmate who died in custody at the Gage County Detention Center last week.

Last Thursday, Mark S. Hadley, 53, was found unresponsive in his cell at around 11 a.m.

Hadley was in custody for two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of incest.

He had been in custody since December for the charges.

A press release stated Beatrice Fire and Rescue personnel were called when he was found and continued CPR on Hadley and transported him to Beatrice Community Hospital.

Staff at Beatrice Community Hospital emergency department continued CPR, but he was declared dead at 12:18 p.m.

The Nebraska State Patrol was contacted to conduct an investigation, as is required by state law, and an autopsy has been scheduled. Foul play is not suspected.

It was reported to Wymore police in late November that Hadley had allegedly been inappropriately touching two children, who are currently 9 and 12 years old.

