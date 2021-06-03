Insight into homestead era literature

Homestead National Historical Park will host a Homesteading Authors Panel on Sunday, June 13, at 2 p.m. This event will be outdoors on the green space behind the Homestead Education Center. This panel will explore the unique perspectives and contributions of six authors who used personal experiences and observations to write about the beginning of the Homestead Era. Each of the six featured authors will be represented by an expert of their work. The panelists and authors are as follows:
Author Expert
Hamlin Garland: Kurt Meyer, Mitchell County Historical Society
Bess Streeter Aldrich: Billie Lefholtz, Aldrich Foundation
Mari Sandoz: Jamison Wyatt, Mari Sandoz Heritage Society
Laura Ingalls Wilder: Sarah S. Uthoff, Trundlebed Tales
Willa Cather: Tracy Tucker, National Willa Cather Center
Phoebe May Hopper: Dr. Melissa Hayes, Nebraska Wesleyan University
