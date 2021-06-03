 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Insight into homestead era literature
0 comments

Insight into homestead era literature

  • 0

Homestead National Historical Park will host a Homesteading Authors Panel on Sunday, June 13, at 2 p.m. This event will be outdoors on the green space behind the Homestead Education Center. This panel will explore the unique perspectives and contributions of six authors who used personal experiences and observations to write about the beginning of the Homestead Era. Each of the six featured authors will be represented by an expert of their work. The panelists and authors are as follows:

Author Expert

Hamlin Garland: Kurt Meyer, Mitchell County Historical Society

Bess Streeter Aldrich: Billie Lefholtz, Aldrich Foundation

Mari Sandoz: Jamison Wyatt, Mari Sandoz Heritage Society

Laura Ingalls Wilder: Sarah S. Uthoff, Trundlebed Tales

Willa Cather: Tracy Tucker, National Willa Cather Center

Phoebe May Hopper: Dr. Melissa Hayes, Nebraska Wesleyan University

Remember, Homestead National Historical Park has an exciting schedule of events planned for 2021. Keep up with the latest information by following us on Twitter (HomesteadNHP) and Facebook (Homestead National Historical Park).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ruth E. Hagemeier
Obituaries

Ruth E. Hagemeier

  • Updated

Clay Center, NE., resident Ruth E. Hagemeier, 88, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Aurora, NE.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News