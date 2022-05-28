Jane Thatcher

Years in nursing: 27

Specialty/department:

We're a family practice, so we see everything.

Family:

I have been married for 25 years this year in March. We just celebrated. We have three children. My daughter just finished her first year at Wayne State. We have twin 15-year-old boys who are just finishing up their freshman year.

Why did you choose to become a nurse?

My grandmother got sick years ago in the hospital. She was a very important person in my life. I didn't understand anything the doctors were saying to us. I decided that that's not something I want another family to go through. I want to be able to answer questions, and if I can't answer those questions, I have a resource of people I can go to and trust.

How has COVID-19 impacted the last few years?

With me working with Jamie (Hatcliff), we saw the majority of the COVID patients. And so we spent a lot of time down here in this clinic. We were able to section of our clinic so we could still see patients here. It's a lot of in-and-out, up and down stairs. It's a lot of full garb at the time. We don't have to do that so much anymore, but it's hot and it's tiring. It's long days, and people are scared. When this first started, they didn't have any answers, and they relied on us. When you had your first COVID, it was scary. Sometimes, it's very mentally exhausting, as well as physical.

What’s one fact about you people would be surprised to know?

I'm actually very quiet and shy and am introverted. But people don't see that in me.

What’s one thing you wish people understood about nurses?

We do what we do because we care, and we want the best healthcare for you. When we tell you "no," it's not to be mean. It's not to make you spend money. It's just a matter of fact that you need to come in and see us sometimes. And we're the middle persons a lot of times. It's because we care, and that's why we have to tell you no sometimes. And we want the best for you.

What’s been the hardest part of being a nurse?

Sometimes I don't get to go to my kids' things. I work in a family practice, but I haven't always been family practice. Right now, I'm Monday through Friday. But right now, I put in anywhere from eight to 10 hour days still. With Jamie, she works five days a week. When I was working other jobs for nursing, long-term care, I missed out on my kids. That's probably the hardest because we're very family oriented.

What's your favorite part of being a nurse?

When you're teaching somebody and they finally get the gist of it, why you're doing what you're doing. And you're able to help them. That's probably the best.

