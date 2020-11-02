Jansen finalist in tank contest

The more than 100-year-old water tank in Jansen was among the top 12 finalists selected during the 2020 Tank of the Year competition sponsored by Tnemec Company, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance coatings. The tank utilized Tnemec’s new Series 43-236 Fast Dry Aluminum and the dry-fall acrylic coating, Series 30 Spra-Saf EN, to provide protection against corrosion and weathering. The tank also will appear in Tnemec’s annual water tank calendar with other top finalists.

“This 100-year-old tank looks brand new thanks to its fresh coat of Tnemec coatings,” explained Scott Keilbey, Director of Sales – Water Tanks for Tnemec. “The witch-hat-style tank now has a finish that shines, and residents and passersby can appreciate the renewed landmark among the Jansen skyline.”

Other water tanks among the top 12 finalists for 2020 are in Hot Springs, Arkansas; Muscatine, Iowa; Cumming, Iowa; Grafton, Ohio; Hutchinson, Kansas; White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Troy, Virginia; Pain Court, Ontario; and Kansas City, Missouri. The water tank in Bossier City, Louisiana, was voted by the public as the People’s Choice and an elevated tank in Destin, Florida tank chosen as the 2020 Tank of the Year winner.

Nearly 300 water tanks were nominated, and more than 23,000 online votes were cast this year from across the U.S. and Canada.