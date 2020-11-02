Jansen finalist in tank contest

The more than 100-year-old water tank in Jansen was among the top 12 finalists selected during the 2020 Tank of the Year competition sponsored by Tnemec Company, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance coatings. The tank utilized Tnemec’s new Series 43-236 Fast Dry Aluminum and the dry-fall acrylic coating, Series 30 Spra-Saf EN, to provide protection against corrosion and weathering. The tank also will appear in Tnemec’s annual water tank calendar with other top finalists.
“This 100-year-old tank looks brand new thanks to its fresh coat of Tnemec coatings,” explained Scott Keilbey, Director of Sales – Water Tanks for Tnemec. “The witch-hat-style tank now has a finish that shines, and residents and passersby can appreciate the renewed landmark among the Jansen skyline.”
Other water tanks among the top 12 finalists for 2020 are in Hot Springs, Arkansas; Muscatine, Iowa; Cumming, Iowa; Grafton, Ohio; Hutchinson, Kansas; White Bear Lake, Minnesota; Troy, Virginia; Pain Court, Ontario; and Kansas City, Missouri. The water tank in Bossier City, Louisiana, was voted by the public as the People’s Choice and an elevated tank in Destin, Florida tank chosen as the 2020 Tank of the Year winner.
Nearly 300 water tanks were nominated, and more than 23,000 online votes were cast this year from across the U.S. and Canada.
“This is the 15th anniversary of the competition, which recognizes municipalities for their aesthetic, creative, and innovative uses of Tnemec’s high-performance coatings on water storage tank projects,” Keilbey added. “This year’s finalists represent several different types of water tanks in various shapes and sizes, all of them unique for one reason or another.”
This year’s Tank of the Year in Destin, Florida, represents a one-of-a-kind seascape mural that now stands high above Destin is an ultra-realistic homage to all the wildlife that call the Gulf of Mexico their homes, most notably the local sea turtles and dolphins. The Tank of the Year will be featured as the month of January in Tnemec’s 2021 water tank calendar. All finalists and nominees will be included in the following months of the calendar.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!