Jazzercise Beatrice to host fundraiser

Jazzercise Beatrice is celebrating Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a Pink Out Dance Day Event on Saturday morning, Oct. 17 at 8:30 a.m. The event will include a 55-minute dance cardio workout to raise awareness for breast cancer and to honor survivors and those lost to the disease. The facility is expecting over 25 members from the location and the community to attend. The class is free to participate but we are accepting goodwill donations and will have door prizes for those who donate!

During a Pink Out event, attendees wear pink to show support for those affected by breast cancer. Jazzercise locations all over the world will be hosting similar events throughout the month of October to raise awareness for disease.

“We are so honored to host this event and to raise awareness for breast cancer,” said Susan Schwartz, who has been a certified Jazzercise Instructor for 9 years and Owner for 3 years. “Our goal is to be part of the solution and raise awareness in our local community.” Jazzercise Beatrice has been a part of the Beatrice business community for 40 years. For more information or to participate in the event, visit https://www.jazzercise.com/location/jazzercise-beatrice.

