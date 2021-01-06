JCH&L Adds Pediatric Occupational Therapist

Lauren Cox, OTD, OTR/L, a pediatric occupational therapist, has joined the staff of JCH&L Sports Medicine and Rehab Services. Cox works with children and adolescents of all ages while collaborating with other therapists to treat each patient’s specific needs and diagnosis.
“The need for pediatric therapy has grown substantially within the community over the last four years,” states Amy Martin, MPT, director of JCH&L Sports Medicine and Rehab Services. “We are working to expand our pediatric services to better serve our community and meet those needs.”
As a pediatric occupational therapist, Cox can address all areas with children and adolescents, including interactive play and engagement in functional tasks. While she will work with and cooperate with the schools, in-school therapy typically focuses on helping children engage within the school environment. Outpatient therapy focuses on activities within the home and community. Outpatient pediatric occupational therapy may include working with children on sensory integration, developmental delays, proper positioning, transitional movements, grasp, coordination of both arms, integrating reflexes, sensory-based feeding, and parent education. Cox collaborates with the Speech Therapist Amanda Carlson. Carlson works with children on swallowing and language development.
“Occupational therapy services are tailored to each child’s specific needs, which can vary greatly from patient to patient,” Cox said.
Cox encourages parent and/or caregiver involvement and is motivated to find answers for each individual child.
Cox says, “Working together as a healthcare team allows for an open line of communication that is beneficial when caring for each child.”
She said her schedule is flexible, and she will work with parents to find appointment times that work for their needs.
Cox and her husband are Omaha natives, who returned to Nebraska in 2020. Cox previously worked at KidsCare Home Health in Colorado. Clinical rotations were completed at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in the pediatric department and KidsCare Home Health in Texas. She’s known she wanted to be an occupational therapist since her brother planted the idea in high school. She also has experience being a nanny and caregiver for children with specific needs.
Pediatric occupational therapy is covered by Medicaid and most private insurance companies. In some cases, preauthorization may be required. Cox and the team at JCH&L Sports Medicine and Rehab Services will communicate with insurance companies as needed.
For additional information on pediatric occupational therapy, call JCH&L Sports Medicine and Rehab Services at 402-729-6841.