JCH&L Adds Pediatric Occupational Therapist

Cox encourages parent and/or caregiver involvement and is motivated to find answers for each individual child.

Cox says, “Working together as a healthcare team allows for an open line of communication that is beneficial when caring for each child.”

She said her schedule is flexible, and she will work with parents to find appointment times that work for their needs.

Cox and her husband are Omaha natives, who returned to Nebraska in 2020. Cox previously worked at KidsCare Home Health in Colorado. Clinical rotations were completed at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in the pediatric department and KidsCare Home Health in Texas. She’s known she wanted to be an occupational therapist since her brother planted the idea in high school. She also has experience being a nanny and caregiver for children with specific needs.

Pediatric occupational therapy is covered by Medicaid and most private insurance companies. In some cases, preauthorization may be required. Cox and the team at JCH&L Sports Medicine and Rehab Services will communicate with insurance companies as needed.

For additional information on pediatric occupational therapy, call JCH&L Sports Medicine and Rehab Services at 402-729-6841.

