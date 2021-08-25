JCH&L adds pediatric physical therapist

Kasey Murphy, PT, DPT, a pediatric physical therapist, has joined the staff of JCH&L Sports Medicine and Rehab Services. Murphy, who is a board certified pediatric clinical specialist, works with children and adolescents of all ages while collaborating with other therapists to treat each patient’s specific needs and diagnosis.

“We have seen the need for pediatric therapy grow substantially over the last four years,” said Amy Martin, MPT, director of JCH&L Sports Medicine and Rehab Services. “We continue to expand our pediatric services to better serve our community and meet those needs. We are excited that when the new addition at JCH&L is completed our pediatric therapy services will have a new larger location.”

As a pediatric physical therapist, Murphy can address all areas of physical therapy with children and adolescents. Murphy collaborates with the Occupational Therapist Lauren Cox and Speech Therapist Amanda Carlson. She also provides therapy services to the schools and birth-three home based early intervention visits within the Fairbury school district through her work at JCH&L.