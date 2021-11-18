JCH&L among top 10 Nebraska hospitals

Jefferson Community Health & Life was named among the Top 10 Nebraska hospitals for Rural Provider Excellence in Quality by the Chartis Center for Rural Health and the Nebraska Department of Health. Presented at this year’s Nebraska Critical Access Hospitals and Rural Health Clinics Conference on Quality, the Rural Provider Excellence in Quality Award honors Top 10 overall performance in quality among the state’s Critical Access Hospitals.

“Quality is of utmost importance to all of us at Jefferson Community Health and Life,” said Burke Kline, DHA, CHFP, FACHE, JCH&L CEO. “We are pleased to be honored among the top rural health facilities in Nebraska for our quality.”

This is the fourth year JCH&L has received the recognition since it began in 2018.

The Rural Provider Excellence in Quality Award utilizes the Chartis Center for Rural Health’s Hospital Strength INDEX® framework to analyze Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Project (MBQIP) measures for all Critical Access Hospitals in Nebraska. The analysis percentile-ranks performance for each facility across 22 equally weighted, core MBQIP metrics. Hospitals with the 10 highest scores are recognized with the Rural Provider Excellence in Quality Award.

“Our Critical Access Hospitals place a tremendous amount of emphasis on delivering a high level of quality, and we are proud to highlight and recognize their efforts,” said Nancy Jo Hansen, Flex and SHIP Program Manager, Nebraska Department of Health. “These top 10 award winners are a testament to the commitment to quality we see across Nebraska, the power of innovation and the belief that improving the care experience is always possible.”

“Each year, Critical Access Hospitals in Nebraska are among the nation’s top performers across multiple facets of the INDEX,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “We are delighted to partner with the Nebraska Department of Health on this unique program and recognize outstanding performance in quality among the state’s Critical Access Hospitals.”

A subsidiary of The Chartis Group, iVantage Health Analytics (iVantage) is a leading provider of healthcare analytic and performance management analytic tools. Health system and hospital leadership teams across the country rely on the company’s software and services to deliver customized insights on clinical and financial performance, strategic planning, market assessment and payment optimization. iVantage’s analytics are the basis of continuing thought leadership and insight in the areas of healthcare policy and research.

The Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Project is a quality improvement activity under the Medicare Rural Hospital Flexibility (Flex) grant program of the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Federal Office of Rural Health policy. The goal is to improve the quality of care in Critical Access Hospitals by increasing quality data reporting and driving quality improvement activities based on the data.

