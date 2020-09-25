JCH&L among top 20 critical access hospitals

During the National Rural Health Association Conference held Sept. 23-25, Jefferson Community Health & Life was named one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) for quality in the country.

The Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals scored best among critical access hospitals as determined by The Chartis Center for Rural Health for quality. The rankings were announced in the spring by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). An awards ceremony was held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, during the NRHA’s Critical Access Hospital Conference held virtually.

Those hospitals that have been recognized as Top 20 Critical Access Hospital “best practice recipients” have achieved success one of two key areas of performance:

Quality index: A rating of hospital performance based on the percentile rank across the indicators of Hospital Compare Process of Care measures.

Patient perspective index: A rating of hospital performance aggregated and ranked across 10 domains of the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS).

They were selected from The Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2020 Top 100 CAH list, which was released earlier this year.

