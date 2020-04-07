JCH&L among top 20 critical access hospitals

“Our results as a top 20 hospital in quality means our community can count on us to deliver the services they need now and in the future.”

Jefferson Community Health & Life has a history of nationwide recognition as a critical access hospital. In February JCH&L was named a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital in the United States for the sixth time in seven years. JCH&L scored in the top 100 of critical access hospitals (CAHs) on the iVantage Strength INDEX™ in 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2015 and 2014

In May 2018, JCH&L was recognized by The Chartis Center and the National Rural Health Association for being in the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in the nation for 2018.

In November 2019, JCH&L was recognized for the third consecutive year with the Performance Leadership Award for overall excellence in quality, outcomes and patient perspective. The Performance Leadership Award is given by the Chartis Center for Rural Health/iVantage Health Analytics and the National Organization of State Office of Rural Health (NOSORH).

“These recognitions reaffirm that our emphasis on quality, performance and satisfaction are making a difference to the people we serve and to our health center,” Lee said.

Jefferson Community Health & Life operates a 17-bed, acute-care Critical Access Hospital in Fairbury, Neb., offering inpatient and outpatient services, including surgery, therapy, screenings, and emergency services. Jefferson Community Health & Life offers additional health and life services, including Fairbury Clinic (primary and family care), Burkley Fitness Center, Gardenside (long-term care), and Home Health services. In addition, Jefferson Community Health & Life supports numerous education programs and support groups. Find us at JCHealthandLife.org.

