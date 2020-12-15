JCH&L announces billing process changes

With the transition to a new electronic health record, Jefferson Community Health & Life has made some changes in its billing process.
Patients who have received clinic services will see new statements in January, with services from the health center and clinic now together on one bill. Patients began seeing new bills for health center services last spring. Med-Plan/Hauge Group will manage accounts and receive payments on behalf of JCH&L.
JCH&L has been partnering with Med-Plan since March for health center services. Clinic services are now being added.
“Our priority is to offer you the same excellent customer relations, care and financial service,” said Chance Klasek, JCH&L Chief Financial Officer.
Med-Plan is an extension of our business office. For the convenience of our patients, Med-Plan Payment Processing offers online bill payment. Med-Plan Payment Processing is also happy to work with you to provide payment plans. JCH&L encourages payments to be sent to Med-Plan Payment Processing, PO Box 88520, Sioux Falls, SD, 57109-8520 or online by clicking “Pay my bill – Med-Plan” on the JCHealthandlife.org website. Patients may also make payments at JCH&L or JCH&L Fairbury Clinic to be forwarded to Med-Plan.
Because our previous partner for health center services was Avadyne, patients may still receive statements from Avadyne, and should continue to work with Avadyne on these bills. Avadyne will also continue to work with patients on previously established payment plans.
If you have questions about your bill for hospital or outpatient services, please call Jefferson Community Health & Life at 402.729.3351. If you have questions about your Fairbury Clinic bill, please call 402-729-3361, extension 7124.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage patients to take advantage of making payments by mail or on-line directly to Med-Plan.
Jefferson Community Health & Life operates a 17-bed, acute care Critical Access Hospital in Fairbury, Nebraska. We offer inpatient and outpatient services, including surgery, therapy, screenings, and emergency services. We also provide additional health and life services for the community, including Jefferson Community Health & Life Fairbury Clinic and Plymouth Clinic for family medicine, Jefferson Community Health & Life Gardenside for long-term care, Jefferson Community Health & Life Burkley Fitness Center and Jefferson Community Health & Life Home Health services. In addition, Jefferson Community Health & Life supports numerous educational programs and community support groups.
