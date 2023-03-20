Based on consumer demand, Med-Plan will be offering a text-first option to JCH&L patients beginning March 20. Med-Plan is the billing company used by JCH&L.

For patients who have a cell phone number in the JCH&L system, a text message inviting the patient to view their statement online will replace paper statements. The text message will include a link to access their Med-Plan account and will always come from the same phone number – (734) 506-6025.

Email is also an option for those who prefer email. If the patient wishes to receive notifications by email they may opt-in through their account to receive email communication.

Patients may log in to their account through the JCH&L website by going to I want to pay my bill, or through the JCH&L patient portal by clicking on Pay your Bill. In order to log in, the patient needs their account number (available on a statement) and date of birth.

Patients who prefer to receive a paper statement will still have that option. Patients may opt out of the text process at any time by logging in to their account. Anyone who needs assistance may call the Med-Plan patient account representatives at (800) 888-2584.

“We are pleased to offer this new option, since we know many patients have requested receiving electronic communication and account access rather than paper statements,” said Kim Shadduck, JCH&L business office manager. “Med-Plan has used electronic communications with patients for more than 2 years, and is adding this option based on consumer demand.”

