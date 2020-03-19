JCH&L Burkley Fitness Center cosed to public

· Bryan Heart Institute will not be having clinics at JCH&L Outpatient Services effective immediately until further notice.

Reminders of precautions already in place:

· JCH&L Gardenside and Cedarwood are CLOSED to all non-essential personnel, including family members.

· The JCH&L cafeteria is closed to the public. It will remain open only to staff.

· Hospital visitors will be limited to 2 per patient room. All will be screened for recent travel to areas of high incidence/community spread, signs and symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat), and whether they have had any contact with persons who have been diagnosed or are under investigation for having COVID-19.

· Hospital visitors may use the main entrance from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or the ER/Outpatient Entrance (pick up the phone to reach the nurses station) from 4:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.

· All support groups and outside programs have been postponed until further notice. This includes Parkinson’s Support Group, Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group, Health Today and Smart Moves lifestyle change program

· Sterling Connection trips for March and April have been cancelled.