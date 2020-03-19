JCH&L Burkley Fitness Center cosed to public

Jefferson Community Health & Life is expanding its precautionary measures in preparation for possible cases of COVID-19. To date, no cases have been identified in Jefferson County or surrounding counties, but the Nebraska number of cases diagnosed continues to grow. In order to protect our staff, patients, residents, and customers, JCH&L is taking the following measures.
As of Wednesday, March 18:
· JCH&L Burkley Fitness Center will be closed to the public.
· JCH&L Fairbury Clinic is scheduling patients who have respiratory symptoms in the afternoons, and patients without respiratory symptoms in the mornings. Injections and blood pressure checks will also be in the morning. Patients who already have appointments are being contacted to be rescheduled.
· The clinics ask that only one other person accompany any patient to the clinic for appointments.
· JCH&L Fairbury and Plymouth clinics will no longer take walk-ins. Same day appointments are typically available. Please call 402-729-3361 to make a Fairbury Clinic appointment, and
402-729-6888 to make a Plymouth Clinic appointment.
· Patients are encouraged NOT to drop bill payments off at the clinics. Please call for other alternatives.
· Bryan Heart Institute will not be having clinics at JCH&L Outpatient Services effective immediately until further notice.
Reminders of precautions already in place:
· JCH&L Gardenside and Cedarwood are CLOSED to all non-essential personnel, including family members.
· The JCH&L cafeteria is closed to the public. It will remain open only to staff.
· Hospital visitors will be limited to 2 per patient room. All will be screened for recent travel to areas of high incidence/community spread, signs and symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat), and whether they have had any contact with persons who have been diagnosed or are under investigation for having COVID-19.
· Hospital visitors may use the main entrance from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or the ER/Outpatient Entrance (pick up the phone to reach the nurses station) from 4:30 p.m. to 8 a.m.
· All support groups and outside programs have been postponed until further notice. This includes Parkinson’s Support Group, Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group, Health Today and Smart Moves lifestyle change program
· Sterling Connection trips for March and April have been cancelled.
· Patients for all services continue to be screened. Hospital or clinic patients with positive screening results will be cared for appropriately and given guidance and direction. Non-essential services may be rescheduled.
· Patients who have symptoms of possible respiratory illness are encouraged to call for screening over the telephone before arriving at any medical facility.