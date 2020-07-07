JCH&L Burkley Fitness Center expands hours

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

JCH&L Burkley Fitness Center expanded its hours on Monday, July 6. The center is now open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

A number of COVID-19 restrictions remain in place.

· The number of users in the facility at one time is limited. The number of users in the weight room, pool and hot tub at one time also remain limited. Pool and hot tub use by appointment.

· Users enter through an alternate entrance (through the basketball court.)

· All facility users are screened.

· Basketball court remains closed to activities.

· No group fitness classes.

· No access for members or guests to the health center from the fitness center.

“We are happy to be able to expand our hours, and thank our members for their patience throughout this pandemic,” said Craig Bontrager, Burkley Fitness Center director. “We are following the guidelines set out by the governor, and are working hard to keep our members and staff safe.”

Members are encouraged to watch JCH&L’s Facebook, Twitter and website for updates.

Jefferson Community Health & Life operates a 17-bed, acute care Critical Access Hospital in Fairbury, Nebraska. We offer inpatient and outpatient services, including surgery, therapy, screenings, and emergency services. We also provide additional health and life services for the community, including Jefferson Community Health & Life Fairbury Clinic and Plymouth Clinic for family medicine, Jefferson Community Health & Life Gardenside for long-term care, Jefferson Community Health & Life Burkley Fitness Center and Jefferson Community Health & Life Home Health services. In addition, Jefferson Community Health & Life supports numerous educational programs and community support groups.

