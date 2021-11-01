JCH&L Burkley Fitness Center manager named

Jen Johnson is the new JCH&L Burkley Fitness Center manager and is looking forward to sharing awareness of health and fitness. She will begin the full-time position in mid-November.

Johnson has been a fitness instructor at the Burkley Fitness Center since 2016. She is a certified Body Pump instructor. She looks forward to expanding to teach additional classes, and hopes to work with area coaches and athletes with sports performance training.

She said the Burkley Fitness Center is easily accessible, has great programs and equipment, is staffed during all open hours so there is always help available, and is reasonably priced.

“You have your health in your hands. It’s right here. Come in and grab it!” Johnson said.

Johnson said staff is always ready to help members and guests – with questions about using equipment or their fitness program.

“There is no silly question. If we don’t know, we will find out,” Johnson said. “We are learning all the time.”

Johnson is planning to implement some new incentives – watch for details to come soon. She stressed that the Burkley Fitness Center is for all ages and all fitness levels.

“We have the resources to help everyone reach your true potential. Let us help you – let us guide you – let us push you,” Johnson said.

Johnson and her husband Tanner live in Daykin and have two daughters, Dream, 9, and Vatalia, 6. Johnson grew up in Milligan and is the daughter of Charlie and Sue Morton of Milligan.

Those interested in more information about the Burkley Fitness Center can call 402-729-6139, check out the website at JCHealthandLife.org/locations/Burkley-Fitness-Center, or stop by for a tour. The entrance is currently on the north side of the building because of JCH&L’s construction project. The fitness center is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

