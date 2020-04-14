JCH&L celebrates occupational therapy month

Occupational therapy practitioners have a holistic perspective, in which the focus is on adapting the environment and/or task to fit the person, and the person is an integral part of the therapy team. It is an evidence-based practice deeply rooted in science.

Bentley is a Bruning native and has been on staff at JCH&L Sports Medicine & Rehab Services since October 2019. She graduated with her bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a minor in health science from the University of Nebraska-Kearney in 2017. She graduated with her Master’s degree in Occupational Therapy from Nebraska Methodist College in 2019. She is certified in women’s health, and especially enjoys working with hands (fractures, tendon repairs, etc.); neurological concerns (such as strokes, traumatic brain injury, etc.); and inpatients to help them restore activity tolerance so they can get back to participating in their everyday lives.