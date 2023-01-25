JCH&L clinic administrator earns degree

JCH&L Fairbury Clinic Administrator Ashley Norden, LPN, has earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Management from the University of Phoenix.

Norden, who has been clinic administrator since 2020, has been with JCH&L since 2009. She was selected for the Nebraska Action Coalition’s 40 under 40 emerging nurse leader award in 2021. She became a Certified Rural Health Clinic Professional in 2020.

Norden is committed to providing excellent customer service and helping our rural family medicine clinic continue to grow and improve.

Jefferson Community Health & Life operates a 17-bed, acute-care Critical Access Hospital in Fairbury, Neb., offering inpatient and outpatient services, including surgery, therapy, screenings, and emergency services. Jefferson Community Health & Life offers additional health and life services, including Fairbury Clinic (primary and family care), Burkley Fitness Center, Gardenside (long-term care), and Home Health services. In addition, Jefferson Community Health & Life supports numerous education programs and support groups.